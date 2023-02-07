By: Subair Mohammed

The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its elections campaigns for the forthcoming elections.

The spokesman of the party, Hon Seye Oladejo, said the decision was taken as a result of the state of the nation with consideration to the pain inflicted on the general public by the scarcity of fuel and the newly redesigned Naira notes.

According to him, it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the current situation of things.

He said, “The state chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi emphasized with the general public, especially the downtrodden who are at the receiving end.”

He emphasized that members of APC are not immune against the development as he has been inundated with several complaints.

The chairman also joined his voice with those of other well-meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the Naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

He equally appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact.

He enjoined all Lagosians to remain law abiding as all issues are resolved in due course.”

