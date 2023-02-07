The Nigerian Navy (NN) has rescued 18 victims of human trafficking at Rijiyar Lemu in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Spokesperson of the Service, Navy Commodore A O Ayo Vaughan

According to the statement, the rescue operation was carried out following a tip-off from an officer in the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College (NNFLC) Dawakin Tofa whose sister was being trafficked through Kano en route to Libya and France.

It explained that “upon receipt of the information, the NNFLC internal security team swung into action.

According to it, “the team localized Rijiyar Lemu and Bachirawa areas where detailed reconnaissance led to the rescue of the victims who were housed in an uncompleted building.”

It added that while two of the suspected traffickers were arrested others took to their heels.

“Consequently the suspects and victims were handed over to NAPTIP for interrogation and further necessary action”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE