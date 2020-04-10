We pay doctors on coronavirus duties N50,000 each daily, not N5,000, says FCT minister

MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has disclosed that doctors in the frontline battle against the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the territory have received N700,000 each so far as against what some people said was N5,000 as hazard allowance.

He said each doctor is being paid N50,000 daily; nurses, pharmacists and laboratory assistants received N30,000 each, while cleaners and drivers got N20,000 on a daily basis.

Malam Bello, who disclosed this in Abuja during COVID-19 media briefing, however, said the robust collaboration between the FCT administration and private sector concerns would, in the coming days, make available 600 beds in various treatment and isolation centers across the territory for the fight against the disease.

Based on medical expert advice, the FCT minister said Asokoro Hospital has been converted into an isolation and treatment centre and could accommodate up to 100 patients, inclusive of those that would require intensive care treatment.

Speaking on the Idu Isolation center, the minister said the facility can accommodate up to 300 beds.

Malam Bello, while expressing the FCT administration’s appreciation to Polaris Bank for the provision of 100 beds and Mr. Fola Adeola of the FATE Foundation for the provision of 50 beds and other items such as monitors and PPEs, further lauded the CCECC construction company for providing furniture, air conditioners and power and water to the facility.

He said the General Hospital, Karu is being retrofitted and upgraded into a standard Isolation and treatment centre.