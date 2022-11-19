Lafia Emirate Council sacks son of late Emir as Ubangarin

The Lafia Emirate Council has removed Musa Isa Mustapha, the son of the late Emir as the Ubangarin Lafia.

His removal was contained in a statement signed by the emirate secretary, Rayanu Isa dated 19th November, 2022.

The statement said the decision to remove the late Emir’s son was taken at the counci’s meeting the same day.

The current Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage, succeeded the sacked Ubangarin’s father, Mustapha Agwai I following (Agwai I)’s demise on January 10, 2019.

The current Emir and the sacked Ubangarin contested for the position after the traditional council declared the seat vacant.

Mr. Bage was however selected by four out of the five members of the college of selectors and made Emir in March, 2019.

The Emir later appointed Mr. Musa Isa Mustapha as the Ubangarin Lafia, the third in command in the hierarchy of emirate’s traditional titles.

Although the statement failed to give the tentative reasons for his removal, palace sources attributed his exit to insubordination.

According to the statement, he has been replaced by the Dangaladiman Lafia, Usman Isa Baba as the new Ubangarin.

