Wike calls Ayu corrupt, challenges him to sue him to court

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has again publicly accused the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu of corruption challenging Ayu to sue him to court if he was lying.

Wike was speaking at the weekend in Port Harcourt during the unveiling of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Governorship Candidate, Siminilayi Fubara and all the other candidates for 2023 general elections in the state.

He said he would not allow any corrupt person to lead him to any campaign, accusing Ayu of being corrupt and therefore unqualified to lead him and Rivers PDP to any campaign.

Wike said; “Ayu, you are corrupt. You cannot lead me to any campaign. Ayu you cannot lead Rivers State to any campaign.

“Let me say it, I will say it, if you want you can go to court. You cannot fight Rivers State and go free.”

Speaking on the chances of the Rivers PDP in the forthcoming elections, Governor Wike boasted that the party would deploy its impressive report card to convince the people to vote for the PDP.

He said; “Let me assure you, not one state of the integrity group of governors will lose its governorship election, not one. No amount of gang up can make us to lose Abia state, Benue State, Enugu state, Oyo state or Rivers state.

“What you can use to chase away your enemy is operation show your report card. Do we have report card, have we done well, are you sure?

“Mr President said we have done well. If he said we had done well, who are these people (the opposition), do they exist?”

On the issue of his doubting loyalty to the PDP, Wike stated; “I believe in party, I believe in equity, fairness and justice”, adding that those principles are what the G-5 Governors, who he called the Integrity Group stand for.

Wike stressed; “I will not support somebody who says that no person from any other ethnic group can become president of Nigeria. It has nothing to do with party, but it has everything to do with identity. I come from somewhere. If somebody says you don’t exist, tell him that you exist.”

He called for the support of the people in ensuring that Siminilayi Fubara was voted in as governor of the state in his place and said; “Rivers people what I want to say is that I’m going and I’m going happily. We have a lot of people coming out to be governor, I want you to shine your eyes.”

He warned all the candidates to remain absolutely loyal to the party and avoid every form of double standards.





All the G-5 Governors who were present as well as former governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose called for support to the governorship candidate and all the other candidates at the election.

In his brief speech at the occasion, the Governorship Candidate, Fubara described the day as a very special one because the PDP decided to consolidate the New Rivers Vision of Wike who he called his Oga and mentor.

“It is a day of continuity, a day we decided to continue where our Governor stopped,” he stated thanking everyone for their support.

He announced that his campaign council would later inform the public of the day of the unveiling of the blue print for his administration.

On his part, the Director General of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Felix Obuah stated the Governor Wike has made the job of the campaign simple for the council through delivery of good governance.

He called for the people to give there vote to the party to guarantee the sustenance of good government and dividend of democracy.