Nwaedoka Chidimma, 20, of Izzi, Ebonyi State, allegedly dumped her newborn infant into a pit latrine in Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area, Anambra State, where she had gone to work on a farm.

The event occurred on Sunday, and the baby was rescued on Tuesday after several residents heard him crying from the pit latrine.

According to a resident named Esther, the offender, who was pregnant at the time, acquired a farm work in the neighborhood and went to use the toilet while on the farm, returning wet with blood.

According to Esther, a farmer, the suspect asked her to remain at her house for a few days so she could complete the farming job she had acquired in the area.

“After spending time in the toilet, she came out with drops of blood. I thought she had a stillbirth and I quickly invited a nurse who disclosed that the baby was gone after examining her.

“I encouraged her to travel back home to her parents and notify them of the development because I thought she had a stillbirth.

“It was on Tuesday when we started hearing a baby’s cry that we quickly used a ladder to climb down the pit, rescued the newborn baby, and immediately alerted security agencies and the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.”

Ify Obinabo, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, reacted immediately to the event by transporting the newborn to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, for care, and the perpetrator was later caught.

Obinabo stated that the baby is well and is being treated at the hospital, while also confirming the suspect’s detention.

