A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has dismissed the purported suspension of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, describing it as a huge joke, noting that Kwankwaso remains a formidable leader of the party.

Ajadi, who was the governorship candidate of NNPP in the March 18 governorship election in Ogun State said any purported suspension of Kwankwaso is null and void .

In a statement on Wednesday, Ajadi said the party at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, accused the BoT Chairman, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major and others of anti-party activities and expelled them from the party.

He said Aniebonam particularly, was accused of creating a parallel group within the party with a view to causing disaffection in the NNPP.

“Following the National Working Committee (NWC) dissolution of seven state executive committees as well as suspension of the founder and Chairman of Board of Trustees, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major, the NEC ratified their expulsion from the party.

“Therefore the meeting which had the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Jibrin Falgore in attendance which held at Bolingo Hotel, Abuja expelled Boniface, Major and their cohorts from the NNPP”.

Recall that the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the NNPP had announced the suspension of Kwankwaso for six months for alleged anti-party activities at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

The BoT also said it suspended the NWC of the party and appointed new national officers headed by Dr Agbo Major as acting National Chairman and Ogini Olaposi as acting National Secretary alongside 18 others.

But Ajadi in his reaction said suspension of Kwankwaso is null and void. According to him, those who carried out the act were earlier under suspension and on Tuesday were expelled by the party’s NWC making their action illegal, null and void.

