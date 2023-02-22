Biola Azeez

Members of the Coalition of Peter Obi Support Groups (CPO) in Kwara state have raised the alarm over alleged plot by some candidates and leaders of the Labour Party in the state to negotiate collapse of political structure of both the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party, OBIDATTI structure, with a political party, ahead of the Saturday presidential elections.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the secretary of the CPO in the state, Mr. Omoniyi Idowu and the state Lead Coordinator (M&E) of the group, Mr. Aloysius Nwora, flanked by some other leaders of the group, said that they never had and would never collapse their structure or form any alliance with any political party or group of people “to sell the OBIDATTI mandate.”

The CPO leaders said that the group comprised over 20 support groups in the state, “all working day and night tirelessly towards the success of the OBIDATTI 2023 Mandate” added that they are disappointed with the party leaders and candidates of the party on allegations levelled against them.

“We, the entire members of Coalition of PETER OBI support group, Kwara chapter, wish to express our disappointment with some Leaders of Labour Party and some greedy candidates who are going around negotiating the collapse of the OBIDATTI structure in Kwara state.

“We hereby appeal to members of the general public who have decided to vote for OBIDATTI come 25th February, 2023 to ignore whoever may misguide the public between now and before the election and stand firm with us for a New Nigeria. We also advise the greedy individuals involved in this dishonest activity to desist from the act.

“Each of the support groups have structures in strategic Local Government Area of the State and with a collaborative effort of the support group, the OBIDATTI mobilization and sensitization exercise has never cease to gather maximum backing and ever ready voters for our principal come February 25th 2023.

“The CPO in KWARA STATE had existed long before our principal H.E. Mr. PETER OBI left the PDP and from then he has been enjoying our undying support which we gladly expressed to him even when he had to move to his current party, the Labour Party (LP).

“And having had to champion countless numbers of campaigns, grassroots mobilization and sensitization across the 16 LGAs of the state and 193 wards in Kwara state, we can authoritatively regard the CPO Kwara State chapter has a backbone, strong force if not the most reliable assurance to get the expected votes in KWARA STATE”.