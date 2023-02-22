The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General TA Lagbaja has assured corps members who will participate in the forthcoming General Elections as ad-hoc staff of maximum security and safety.

The GOC gave the assurance when the Director NYSC North West Area Office (NWAO) Kaduna, Mr Amusan OJ paid him a courtesy call in his office on Tuesday 21st February, 2023.

Lagbaja, while responding to the appeal of the Director, explained that the security of corps members, staffs and voters is uppermost to the military and other security agencies. He commended NYSC for its dedication towards nation building.

Earlier in his remarks, The NYSC Director in his remarks thanked the GOC for receiving him and his team in spite of his tight schedule. He stated that the purpose of his visit to the 1 Division was to familiarize himself with relevant stakeholders in the operations of the Scheme in the zone.

Mr Amusan commended the several efforts of the Division in the deployment of personnel during orientation courses and provision of intervention at critical times for corps members.

He appealed to the GOC for the continued hand of fellowship for the Scheme especially safety and security of corps members before during and after the upcoming 2023 General Elections.