Amaechi Okonkwo, Port Harcourt

The Rivers police command has confirmed an explosion at the premises of Atlantic Television and Wish 99.5 FM Port Harcourt.

According to the spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the incident was reported to the police by Peter Anietie a staff of the station who said the incident happened on Tuesday, 21st February 2023 at about 8.45pm.

She said the report has it that some hoodlums threw an explosive device into the generator house and transformer area, which caused damage to generators and a 500kva transformer as well as a transformer feeder panel and electronic appliances in both the radio and television stations.

No life was lost in the incident but PPRO said that operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD) have been deployed to the scene for “swift and detailed investigation with a view to ascertaining the veracity of the information and to unravel what exactly caused the explosion”.

“The Command assures that if the incident was indeed orchestrated by anyone or group, the culprits will be hunted down and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Command wishes to assure all residents of their safety especially at this period. It will leave no stone unturned in providing quality security for all persons residing in or visiting the State”, she stated.

Iringe-Koko also used the opportunity to announce the deployment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13 Awka, Anambra State, AIG Abutu Yaro, and four other Commissioners of Police to Rivers State for the 2023 General Elections.

The CP’s are CP Yomi Olanrewaju, CP Samuel Musa, CP Lanre B. Sikiru, and CP Aderemi Adeoye, coordinating the State Headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Police Command Commissioner of Police, CP Okon O. Effiong, psc (+) fdc, has been redeployed for election duty in Enugu State.

She said that AIG Yaro, can be reached on GSM no. 08037233584, while the Commissioners of Police phone numbers will be made available in due course.





The PPRO stated; “The Command urges the people of Rivers State to come out en masse to exercise their franchise and vote for candidates of their choice; as adequate deployments have been made to ensure that elections are peaceful, secured, free, fair, and credible”.