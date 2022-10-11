Labour Party dissociates self from publicised campaign timetable

The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has denounced any link to the campaign timetable circulating on social media, describing it as false.

The party in a statement, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade, Arabambi Abayomi debunked the timetable and the information of proposed rallies across Nigeria while enjoining the media to ignore the publication.

The statement which was released Monday night reads in part: the “Labour Party attention has been drawn to a purported OBI -DATTI PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN RALLIES release into Circulation.

“I hereby deny the authenticity of this campaign council program as Labour Party leadership is not aware of it.

“It is therefore a means to set the record straight that Labour Party whose presidential candidate is Mr Peter Gregory Obi has neither authorized anyone to issue any campaign council program on behalf of the party nor has anyone from the campaign council sought the nod of the party leadership over the same subject matter.

“All media organizations are hereby enjoined to discountenance the said campaign council rallies.”