BBNaija star, Rico Swavey, battles for survival after ghastly accident

Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Patrick Fakoya, popularly Known as Rico Swavey, is currently battling for his life in the hospital after he was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago.

This was disclosed by Rico’s fellow BBN season 3 housemate, Alex Unusual, who took to Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday to appeal for fans’ prayers on behalf of the reality star.

According to her, his condition is really critical and the doctors were putting all hands on deck to save his life as at the time she left the hospital.

She, however, expressed optimism that although his condition is critical, she will remain positive while praying and hoping that God brings him back to life.

“Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey” she wrote.

Rico Swavey and Alex Unusual were both housemates at the Big Brother Naija season 3(Double Wahala), which produced Miracle Igbokwe as the winner.