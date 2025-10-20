Kwara: Teenager denies being raped by PDP chieftain

A 17-year-old Miss Kamardeen Aishat, said to have been sexually abused by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 2024 chairmanship aspirant in the Ilorin West local government elections in Kwara state, Comrade Musbau Esinrogunjo, has refuted the claims.

Recall that the PDP chieftain was reported to have taken advantage of Aishat when she approached him for assistance.

However, Aishat, who will turn 18 years old in February 2026, described the report as false, politically motivated, and an attempt to tarnish her image and that of the PDP chieftain.

Answering questions from journalists in Ilorin alongside her parents, Mr. Kamardeen and Mrs. Tawakaltu Kamardeen, Aishat clarified that she met Comrade Esinrogunjo when she needed financial assistance.

She explained that Esinrogunjo is known as a generous man whom many people approach for help.

“I was never raped by anyone. The rumours circulating online are false and politically driven”, she said, adding that, “People should disregard those publications”.

Her father, Mr. Kamardeen, also debunked the rape allegation, stressing that his daughter is religious, disciplined, and well-brought-up.

“When I first heard that one ‘Aishat Kamardeen’ had been raped, I didn’t even think it was my daughter. The publication mentioned a 15-year-old, but my daughter will be 18 in February next year”, he said. “The story was cooked up to tarnish the image of someone who has been helping the less privileged”.

Also speaking, Mrs. Tawakaltu Kamardeen, Aishat’s mother, affirmed that her daughter is morally upright, religious, and not involved in any relationship, let alone any sexual misconduct.

She added that the viral story was aimed at damaging both her daughter’s reputation and that of Comrade Esinrogujo.

“We call on well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the false online publication”, she said. “My daughter is not 15 years old, and she has never been raped”.

