End SARS: We will never forgive or forget October 20, 2020 — Mr Macaroni

Nigerian comedian and activist, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has reaffirmed his stance on the #EndSARS movement, declaring that Nigerians will never forgive or forget the events of October 20, 2020.

Commemorating five years since the incident in a Facebook post on Monday, he reflected on the tragic loss suffered by Nigerian youths, noting that many lost their lives, jobs, families, and dreams at the hands of corrupt leaders.

He maintained that despite some individuals’ continued loyalty to those in power, the events of October 20 would remain unforgettable and unforgivable.

He wrote, “Nigerian Youths lost their lives, jobs, families, and dreams at the hands of the most corrupt and evil People we call Leaders!!!

“Even though some of us are deeply in love with our Oppressors, this day 20/10/2020 is never to be forgotten nor forgiven! ✊🏿”

Across social media platforms, Nigerians have been marking the fifth anniversary of the #EndSARS protest, particularly the Lekki Toll Gate incident in Lagos, where peaceful demonstrators were allegedly shot at by security forces.

On Monday, many Nigerians took to X to honour the memory of those who lost their lives, sharing messages, prayers, and tributes in remembrance.

2027: No need for campaign in Kogi, APC stakeholders assure Tinubu – Tribune Online

An X user, @_DeeeCR7 tweeted, “To every soul we lost to police brutality and the End SARS protest – your courage still echoes. You deserved better, but Nigeria has only grown darker under this same wicked system. Rest on, heroes. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. 🕊️.”

Another user, @thisisdmt01 wrote, “RIP to the heroes we lost at the end sars protest, you’re never forgotten 🕊️❤️. The 2020 protests witnessed one of the largest youth mobilisations in Nigeria’s history and attracted global attention. “

“On this Day 20th October 2020 we lost our great youths during End SARS Pr0test we will never forget them in our hearts,” @WonsoulPMGBM opined.

The #EndSARS movement, which began as a campaign against police brutality, quickly evolved into a nationwide call for justice, accountability, and good governance.

However, the demonstrations were overshadowed by violence, culminating in the Lekki Toll Gate shooting on the night of October 20, 2020.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

