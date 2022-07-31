Kwara revenue agency collects N18bn in six months

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has collected a total sum of N18.036billion internally generated revenue (IGR) in the half year of 2022, a leap from revenue collection of N16 billion for half year of 2021.

In a statement by the executive chairman of the agency, Shade Omoniyi, the agency was also able to actualize 95.61 per cent of its annual budget of 2021, a feat, she said, was the highest target hit since the agency was founded in 2016.

She attributed the success to taxpayers’ and other stakeholders’ support and contribution towards generating revenue for the strategic development of the state.

The KWIRS boss also said that the agency, after concluding its 2021 staff appraisal and promotion exercise, promoted 332 staff and step upgraded 235 members of staff, adding that the list of beneficiaries included 16 senior staff and 316 junior staff of the service.

“This is in recognition of the contribution of staff to the overall achievement of the service and particularly in the actualization of the 95.61per cent of our annual budget of 2021, a feat that is the highest target hit since the agency was founded in 2016.

“The service has also been able to achieve N18.036billion IGR collection for the state in the half year of 2022, a leap from revenue collection of N16billion for half year 2021.

“This milestone is an attestation to the effort of the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq led administration in rewarding performance and ensuring that conducive work and business environment are in place and a Kwara of everyone’s dreams can become a reality.

“As a service, we are resolute in our bid to continuously prioritize staff welfare in all ramifications; develop an extensive training plan for all, with focus on relevant areas as it affect our operations, better service delivery, support a work life balance and continuous review and improvement on the appraisal process.

“All members of Staff of the Service are hereby sincerely appreciated for their commitment to making a positive difference and impact on revenue drive for Kwara State.

“Our profound appreciation also goes to all taxpayers and other stakeholders who are strategic to our seamless processes of tax administration in the State, for their unwavering support and contribution towards our bid to generate revenue for the strategic development of Kwara State.”

