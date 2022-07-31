We’ll not succumb to banditry, insurgency in Bauchi, Gov Bala declares

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has declared that people of the state will not surrender their sovereignty and liberty to insurgency and banditry no matter its magnitude saying that, “We will rise up to defend ourselves against any intrusion”.

According to the Governor, “We must go to the farm, we must go to the market, the hospital, our children must go to school and we must relate and visit each other. We will therefore not succumb to their treats.”

The Governor, who was in the company of the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda other top security Chiefs in the state as well as top Government functionaries was speaking at the Palace of the Village Head of Mansur in Gwana District of Alkaleri LGA on Saturday on an assessment visit of the devastation of the communities by gunmen suspected to be bandits and kidnappers operating in the area.

The Governor and his team also visited Garin Sambo where the bandits killed one and injured three persons in a failed kidnapped attempt.

He decried the blood letting by bandits and insurgents across the state in recent times, assuring that the state government will form a strong vigilante which would work closely with security agencies to neutralize the bandits and fish out their collaborators within the communities.

Bala Mohammed also promised that his administration would deal decisively with any member of the public who collaborate with bandits no matter how highly placed.

“We are going to form a strong vigilant arising from what we have signed as a government and we are going to employ some of our youths to carry their destiny upon their hands,” he said

Bala Mohammed said that, “Very soon we are going to commence this process and we are going to do it and nobody will come and do it for us. We have to complement the Federal Government.”

He stressed that, “They are doing their best and as a Governor, I have to commend the president. Without the police, the army, l am powerless as a governor. I will always partner with them. We thank the Federal Government.”

He further said that his administration was investigating reports that some members of the traditional institutions in informants to bandits.

“From now you should know we are watching you and certainly the security agencies will do their jobs. We have intelligence from the security agencies of some collaborators from the towns and villages , from the traditional institutions, and even from the security agencies,” the Governor added.

According to the Governor, “l have received report from the people of the area that they want some security personnel to be transferred. And I think they we not going to disagree with that. We cannot surrender our sovereignty to insurgents. We must go to the farm we must go to school, and we must go to our market.”

Bala Mohammed said that, “We are here on behalf of the Government and people of Bauchi State to pay our condolences over the monumental losses that we have experienced here. Many people have been killed by insurgents and we have come to identify with them.”

“We are fulfilling our responsibility as Government and the security agencies are supporting us, and the local government is doing its best and the communities though is far from the local government,” he added.





According to him, “I happen to come from this community and my mind is always here. I feel really sad for what is happening and we have taken a lot of initiative through the vigilante system, through the structure system.”

He then assured that, “We are taking measures that is why we are here to sympathize with you and to tell you that we are doing something.”

Bala Mohammed also said that his administration was investigating reports that some members of the security and traditional institutions were collaborating with bandits to carry out kidnappings for ransom.

Also speaking, State Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda who spoke on behalf of the Heads of security Agents in the state called on the people to assist by exposing suspicious agents within the community.

The Police Commissioner declared that, “We are aware of the bad eggs even among the security personnel, we are working to ensure that they are fished out and removed from the Force. We know also that there are informants among the communities, such should be exposed.”

He commended the Governor for his support to the security agencies working in the state and called on the people to support the efforts of the government in fighting insecurity.

