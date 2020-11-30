Kwara residents get empowerment cash donations

Residents of Erin Ile community in the Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State have received empowerment grants from a philanthropic group to improve their socio-economic wellbeing.

The beneficiaries, made up of market women, farmers, religious leaders, and members of the Fulani community in the area received cash worth several thousands of naira to boost their businesses.

The rural dwellers, who thronged the venue of the programme to receive the financial package, said that the day would remain evergreen in their mind.

The beneficiaries and different groups expressed their joy, as many of them explained that the goodies came at the appropriate time when people were passing through hard times.

Some of the people who spoke with journalists praised Olorundare for his philanthropic gesture, describing him as a great giver who had put smiles on their faces through numerous empowerment programmes.

While thanking the donor, the Iyalode of Erin-lle, Alhaja Sariyu Raji, implored the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

The PDP chairman, Erin-lle, Alhaji Murtala Bello, said that the money given to the market women would not only boost their businesses but alleviate their sufferings.

Also, APC chairman, Erin-lle, Joshua Oyeniyi, noted that the donor has put a smile on the faces of the people, promising that the people would use the money judiciously.

A beneficiary, Mrs Latifat Muhideen, thanked the donor, praying Almighty God to bless him. She commended the donor for the kind gesture, praying Almighty God to bless him accordingly.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Hannah Adegoke, urged well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the good deeds of the donor.

They prayed Almighty God to bestow wisdom, knowledge and understanding on the donor.

The facilitator of the empowerment programme, Isaac Adewale Olorundare Foundation (lAOF), said that no fewer than 80 people have benefitted from the scheme amounting to millions of naira.

Olorundare, who was represented by the coordinator lAOF, Mr Muhideen Raji, said that the donor has a passion for the less privileged and rural dwellers.

“The financial empowerment scheme cut across the six wards in the council. The empowerment scheme has no political affiliation or undertone”, he said.

The facilitator also said that the amount disbursed would assist the beneficiaries to meet up with their financial obligations.

“We distributed foodstuff and other items during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The cash empowerment also cut across all the wards in Oyun Local Government Area. The beneficiaries also include religious leaders, market women, farmers, Fulani community among others.”

According to Olorundare, he has cultivated the habit of putting a smile on the faces of masses through empowerment scheme programmes, saying that the programme would be a regular occurrence.

“The programme would continue to be a non-stop and regular with a view to alleviating the suffering of the masses,” he stated.

He said that the empowerment programme and distribution of foodstuff during the lockdown were aimed to alleviate the suffering of the masses, saying that “I am giving back to the society what God has given me.”

He called on Kwarans to support the government in transforming the state, saying that the government could not develop the state alone.

Olorundare hinted that the gesture was borne out of love he has for his people. The foundation was divided into three segments namely; empowerment scheme; education and health support schemes.

