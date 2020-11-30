The family of late Bright Mark a 31-year-old taxi driver in Rivers State who was allegedly killed by a police officer in February 2018 has demanded N100 million as compensation from the Nigeria Police after accusing an officer of the force of killing its breadwinner.

The family also demanded the prosecution of the police officer that allegedly shot the late taxi driver, saying that the sad incident happened at the popular Rumuokoro Roundabout in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

A member of the family, Akachi Mark, told the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police brutality sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday that his brother was allegedly killed on February 18, 2018, inside his taxi during a traffic gridlock at the Rumuokoro Roundabout.

Akachi said: “We want justice; justice in the sense that the police officer who killed our brother and breadwinner should be brought to book.

“My brother was sitting in his car when the police officer shot him, claiming that he was causing traffic at the Rumuokoro area.

“Few days after his death, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, visited my family and also promised that the police will investigate the matter and bring the perpetrator to book.

“The police started the investigation which led to conduct of test and autopsy at University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt but we have not seen the results till date.

“The police only released my late brother’s taxi without battery and that was the only thing the police did about my late brother’s death till date,” Godswill said.

“We want financial compensation to the tune of N100 million because late Bright was the family’s breadwinner. Today, his wife and daughter who was only four months when he was killed as well as our mother are languishing with hunger in the village.”

Addressing the commission, counsel to the Commissioner of Police, Mrs M.M. Nweke, sought for an adjournment to enable the police legal team visit the Rumuokoro Special Area Division, where the incident allegedly occurred.

She pleaded: “There was no name of any police officer mentioned in the petition. So, we need to visit the Special Area, Rumuokoro, to find out more facts. We are therefore seeking an adjournment of hearing on this matter.”

In his ruling, Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (Rtd), adjourned hearing on the matter to Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Uriri advised the police legal team to ensure that they appear on the adjourned date with their witnesses.

