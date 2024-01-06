Kwara state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recorded reduction in road traffic crashes and fatalities within the state in the year 2023.

In a statement by the state sector commander of the corps, Stephen Dawulung, at the weekend in Ilorin, he said that the number of crashes reduced from 348 in 2022 to 307 in 2023, representing 11.78 per cent decrease.

“He further said that the fatality figure also dropped from 231 in 2022 to 196 in 2023, representing 15.15 per cent decrease”, he

said.

FRSC boss said that the achievement was as a result of resilience and commitment of officers and men of the command, in pursuit of Goal 1 of the 2023 FRSC Corporate Strategic Goals.

He explained that their goal was to stipulate 5% reduction in Road Traffic Deaths.

He also stated that in December 2023, road traffic crash figures reduced to 26, compared with 41 recorded in December 2022, representing 36.58% decrease.

Also, fatality reduced from 14 in December 2022 to 11 in December 2023, representing 21.43 per cent decrease.

He noted that the end-of-year Special Patrol Operations tagged, “Operations Zero Tolerance” which commenced from December 15, to lasted in January 15, was one of the reasons for the reduction.

Dawulung said that especially during Christmas and New Year period, which heralded the increase in deployment of personnel and equipment and also establishment of Help Areas, for prompt response to Road Traffic Crashes.

“According to the Sector Commander, the Command also developed a plan for the execution of its mandate in 2024, to include deepening its enforcement against road traffic crashes and fatalities.

“Also, high risk factors such as speed, non use of seatbelt and child restraint, non use of crash helmets, use of phone while driving and drunk driving amongst others,” she said.

He reiterated that the command would continue their sensitisation in public places, which is a key instrument in the reorientation of road users towards safer road traffic practices.

“We will also leverage on the subsisting collaboration with our stakeholders, including the media in promoting road safety practices.

“We also advise road users and drivers in particular to always adhere to road traffic regulations as measure to avoid road traffic crashes,” he said.

