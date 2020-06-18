Kwara records four new cases of COVID-19

Kwara has recorded four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 172, with 100 discharged and four deaths.
Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday.
“With this, the state now has a total of 172 confirmed cases, out of which 68 are active and 100 have recovered and discharged with four deaths.
“Regardless, the government warned people against letting down their guards as the level of threat of the infection remains high across the country,” he said.
(NAN)
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 587 New Cases, Total Now 17,735
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 587 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 17,735… Read Full Story
FG To Concession Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja, Kaduna – Kano Highways, Others
The federal government is determined to outsource repair and maintenance of certain Federal highways, Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, dropped the hint on Wednesday at the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works. The concession arrangement which he called, “Highway Development and Management… Read Full Story
FG, States, LGs Share N547.309bn For May 2020
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Wednesday, at its meeting via Virtual Conferencing, chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, shared to the three tiers of government, a total sum of N547.309 billion as federation… Read Full Story
NEWS ANALYSIS: APC In The Last 24 Hours
The trajectory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country in the last 24 hours typifies the story in the timeless literary work of a dermatologist, Professor Okoro Anezionwu, One week one trouble. Almost every passing second, the party has continued to entertain Nigerians and indeed the world with a full… Read Full Story
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. You will be paid daily. click here link to be part of it.