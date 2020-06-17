Kwara records 17 new COVID-19 cases, discharges five patients

Kwara Government has said it has recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 and discharged five patients who tested negative twice to the virus.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor and spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to Ajakaye, the latest figure brings the total confirmed cases to 168 while 64 are active and four deaths were recorded.

“The state also discharged five patients who have twice tested negative to the virus, bringing the total of patients already managed and discharged to 100,” he said.

The spokesman said that the government has directed that all motorcycles and other items seized by the police during the lockdown be released to their owners without any preconditions

“We commend the security agencies for their good work during and after the lockdown.

“They did and are still doing a great job, and the government is grateful to them.

“The seizure of motorcycles and other items at that time is a lawful way of enforcing compliance with safety measures,” Ajakaye added. (NAN)

