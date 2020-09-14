Ogun grants investors 50 per cent discount on land use charge

In promoting ease of doing business, the Ogun State Government has granted 50 per cent discount on all land use and amenities charges to investors.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, that the window of opportunity would only be enjoyed by all investors who showed up for payment on or before the end of the month.

The statement said the state government had put a mechanism in place to make it convenient for investors to pay their land use and amenity charges, barring in mind the harsh economy affecting many countries, as a result of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The government said the decision of reducing the charges was in good faith to ensure that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agenda was built upon, as government alone cannot do the business of making the state a better place.

The statement further noted that taxpayers who pay their Land Use and Amenities Charge between 1st and 31st of October would be eligible to enjoy 25 per cent discount, while payment made between November 1st to 30th, 2020, would attract 10 per cent discount, assuring that those who had already paid before the government made the decision would get their credit.

Payment according to the statement had been simplified for the convenience of business owners through the use of payment codes via the online platform, which could either be done through the use of the card, USSD and internet banking.

Business owners are advised to visit any bank branch of their choice nationwide to make their payment.

It would be recalled that government had inaugurated the State Business Environment Council, to focus on sustainable reforms that would address challenges militating against Ease of Doing Business and limiting effective private sector participation of the state economy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,177…

Ogun grants investors

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Ogun grants investors