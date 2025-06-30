Kwara Poly gets NBTE approval for ND in Law, Medical Imaging, others

Kwara State Polytechnic has received full accreditation for all its existing programmes, along with approval for several new National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses set to launch in the 2025/2026 academic session, following a recent inspection by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

A statement from the Polytechnic’s Public Relations Officer, Halima Garba, revealed that the NBTE’s formal approval letter, signed by Dr. Fatima Umar, Director of Polytechnic and Allied Programmes, included a diverse range of new ND programmes. These include the highly anticipated ND in Law, Medical Imaging, Health Information Management, Industrial and Labour Relations, and Chemical Engineering Technology, among others.

“The Board also grant approval for the commencement of the following HND programmes, Agribusiness Technology, Crop Production Technology, Journalism and Media Studies, Tourism Management Technology, Mechatronics Engineering and Urban and Regional Planning, amongst others,” the statement said.

During a visit prior to the approval, Umar expressed satisfaction with the Polytechnic’s current facilities and course offerings. She praised the introduction of the new ND Law programme, highlighting its potential to address growing demand for legal education at the technical level.

She also commended Rector Abdul-Jimoh Mohammed and the management team for their proactive efforts in expanding the institution’s academic portfolio to better meet market and societal needs.

Umar encouraged the Polytechnic to maintain this momentum by continually introducing relevant programmes, ensuring that prospective students have ample educational opportunities and do not resort to unproductive alternatives.

In response, Rector Abdul-Jimoh Mohammed thanked the NBTE accreditation team for their thorough review and valuable feedback.

“The Management is committed to addressing any identified areas for improvement, highlighting a dedication to maintaining the highest educational standards,” he said.

Staff members celebrated the accreditation success and new programme approvals, optimistic that these developments will foster innovation in teaching and contribute significantly to the growth of Technical and Vocational Education in Nigeria.