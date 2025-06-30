APC chairman: Dalori assumes office, presides over NWC meeting

Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, Ali Bukar Dalori, assumed office as Acting National Chairman of the ruling party on Monday.

Dalori presided over the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting shortly after his formal inauguration.

His new role in the party follows the resignation last Friday of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as National Chairman.

Dalori, in his inaugural speech, assured his colleagues that he would run an inclusive administration and also deepen internal democratic structures.

He said: “My appointment to this role is not a personal victory. It is a responsibility I embrace with full awareness of the challenges ahead and the expectations of millions of our members and supporters across the nation. As someone who has served faithfully within this party and as a longstanding member of the NWC, I assure you of my dedication to carrying out this role with transparency, inclusiveness, and unity of purpose.

“To my colleagues in the National Working Committee, I thank you for your continued support and loyalty to the party. I see you not just as team members, but as partners in the collective task of safeguarding our party’s unity, discipline, and direction. This is a period for consolidation — not conflict. For maturity — not division. And for vision — not personal ambition.

“We must keep our eyes on the bigger picture: delivering good governance to the Nigerian people, deepening democracy within our party structures, and preparing for the future with clarity and determination. As we head toward 2027, we must begin now to strengthen our internal processes, reconnect with our grassroots, and re-energize our structures across all levels.”

The Acting National Chairman, who pledged loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the party’s national secretariat under his leadership would uphold the APC Constitution, code of conduct, and operational guidelines.

“Let me also use this occasion to express, on behalf of this committee, our firm and unwavering support for the bold reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a campaign slogan; it is a living roadmap that is already addressing fundamental challenges in our economy, security, and national cohesion. The APC remains the political vehicle to drive this transformation, and we will stand by the President in full loyalty and partnership.

“To all party members and stakeholders, I urge us to stay united. Political transitions often create uncertainty, but we must not allow it to breed disunity. We must avoid actions and words that divide us and focus on what binds us — our shared belief in the promise of Nigeria and the future of the APC.

“In the days ahead, I will share with you a practical roadmap to guide our work during this interim period. It will cover key areas such as party discipline, reconciliation, communication, member mobilisation, and broader stakeholder engagement.

“Our core leadership priorities shall be familiarised thoroughly with the APC Constitution, code of conduct, and operational guidelines.

“Finally, I appeal to each and every one of you — let us renew our commitment to the APC. Let us work together with sincerity, courage, and faith in our mission. Let us honour the past, serve the present, and prepare for a brighter future — as one united and determined APC family.”

