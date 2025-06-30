5 countries where Nigerians don’t need IELTS/TOEFL to study

If you’re a Nigerian student dreaming of studying abroad but the idea of writing IELTS or TOEFL gives you a headache, the good news is you can still study in top countries without writing these English language proficiency exams.

Many universities worldwide now accept alternative ways to prove your English skills, especially if your past education was in English. Here are some of them:

1. Germany

Germany is one of the most popular European countries for Nigerian students, not just because of its world-class education or low tuition fees. Nigerian students don’t need IELTS/TOEFL to apply to many German universities.

All you need is a Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate that proves your previous education (secondary or university level) was done in English. Some schools might ask for an online interview or a Duolingo English Test instead.

Top universities like the University of Siegen, the University of Koblenz and Landau, and Esslingen University of Applied Sciences offer this option. Germany is a top choice if you want free or affordable tuition and a flexible admission process.

2. France

France is fast becoming a hotspot for international students, and it’s more welcoming than ever for Nigerians. Many universities in France offer English-taught programs and don’t make IELTS/TOEFL compulsory.

What they usually ask for is an MOI certificate or a short university interview. Some may recommend that you complete a preparatory language course in France before starting your main program.

Schools like the American Business School Paris and the ESAIP School of Engineers offer English-based programs that don’t require these standard tests.

3. Italy

Italy combines beautiful history, affordable living costs, and flexible education policies. Many Italian universities don’t demand IELTS or TOEFL scores from Nigerian students.

If you can provide a Medium of Instruction certificate, that may be enough. Some schools also have their language interviews or assessments.

The University of Bologna, one of the oldest universities in Europe, and the Polytechnic University of Milan are examples of institutions that allow this flexibility. If you’re interested in courses like fashion, architecture, or business, Italy is a great choice.

4. Poland

Poland is one of the most budget-friendly places in Europe to study, with good universities and a low cost of living. Nigerian students can apply to several English-taught courses without writing IELTS or TOEFL, especially if they studied in English previously. Universities often request an MOI certificate or conduct their language interview instead.

The Medical University of Gdansk and the Medical University of Warsaw are among the institutions offering this pathway. Poland is a great option if you want a solid education, lower tuition, and easy entry requirements.

5. Norway

Norway offers scholarships to international students and has a high standard of living. Nigerian students don’t need IELTS/TOEFL to apply to some Norwegian universities if they can prove English proficiency through past education or other means.

This can include submitting a Medium of Instruction certificate or proof of completing English-taught programs.

While the living expenses in Norway are high, the quality of life and education make it worth considering.

Always make sure you check the specific requirements of each school on their official websites, because each university may have slightly different rules. If you prepare well and apply early, your dream of studying abroad can come true without the headache of IELTS or TOEFL.