Kwara NUJ condemns attack on Saraki-owned newspaper

The State Working Committee of the Kwara State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned reported attack on a privately own tabloid in the state; National Pilot Newspaper owned by Senator Bukola Saraki.

The newspaper outfit, located along Asa Dam Road, Ilorin was attacked on Friday.

The statement jointly signed by the Council’s chairman, Mallam Umar Abdulwahab, and the Secretary, Deacon Tayo Ayanda, condemned the attack, describing it as uncivilized attack targeted on Free Press which will not allow democracy and good governance to thrive.

The statement added that the council is also shocked by the wanton destruction of property and attack on government and private facilities by rampaging residents despite measures earlier put in place by the state government, the State Command of Nigeria Police and Emir of Ilorin to avert such.

The council, however, praised the state government for taking a proactive measures to contain the situation from degenerating further.

The council urged journalists in the state to tread with caution while carrying out their legitimate duties.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE