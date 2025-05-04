Kwara Muslim community gets new grand Chief Imam

Muslim community in Iwo-Isin kingdom, Isin local government area of Kwara state have installed a new Grand Chief Imam for the community in the person of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakariyah.

The turbaning ceremony, which took place at the Community LGEA Primary School, Iwo-Isin, also served as a platform to raise N1 billion development funds for construction of Iwo ultra-modern mosque.

Speaking at the turbanning ceremony of the new Islamic leader, stakeholders in the community, who congratulated him, urged him to uphold principles of Islamic leadership in line with teachings of the Holy Qur’an.

The traditional ruler of the area, the Oniwo of Iwo-Isin, Oba Joshua Olutade, called on the Grand Chief Imam to work with other Chief Imams and Ulamas in the community to ensure peace and stability.

“This programme is a way of saying that the community accepts the person in question and they are willing to work hand in hand to achieve a common goal”, he said.

Also speaking, the Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede, described the new Chief Imam as a young but wise leader, expressing confidence in his ability to succeed with the support of the community.

“The Imam might be young, but he is wise, and with the community’s support, he will excel”, the monarch said, while praying for the repose of the former Imam’s soul.

The chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Taiye Mustapha, urged residents of the community to support leadership of the new Imam, saying that, “this ceremony signifies unity, love and peace beyond religious lines”.

“The Imam was chosen because the people trust him, and he must now uphold the teachings of the Qur’an”.

Speaking in an interview after his turbanning as the new Grand Chief Imam, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakariyah, promised to use his position to unite Muslim community across the state, while he expressed gratitude to God, the community of Iwo-Isin, and neighbouring communities.

Dignitaries at the occasion expressed financial support towards construction of the proposed ultra-modern mosque, promising to contribute to the realisation of the community’s vision.

The Imam was duly installed in the presence of the Baba Adini of Iwo land, Alhaji Abdulraheem Babatunde Yusuf; Balogun Adini of Iwo, Abdulhaganiyu Dosunmu; Chief Imam of Offa, Sheikh Muyideen Al-Imam and the Muslim community of Iwo and other neighbouring communities.

At the event were Councils of Imams from Kajola, Ekiti, Oke Ero, Isin, Ora, Owu, Iwo, Irepodun, Odo Ekun communities, among others.

The executive governor of Kwara state, Abdulraheem Addulrazaq; the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Hakeem Gbajabiamila; founder of Dangote groups of company, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; the Asoju Oba of Oro Kingdom, Alhaji Taiye Mustapha; the proprietor, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Alhaji Abdulraheem Oladimeji and the executive chairman, Isin Local Government, Hon. Jolayemi Benjamin were among dignitaries invited to the occasion.