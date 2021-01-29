Kwara Islamic school marks 50th anniversary

ONE of the early Islamic secondary schools in Ilorin, Kwara State, Ansarul Islam Secondary School, Oloje, has marked its 50 years of establishment with prayers and thanksgiving.

At the event organised by the alumni association of the school, its national missioner, Sheikh Abdulmunin Ayara, stressed the importance of giving thanks to Allah for His blessings over the years.

Ayara, who stressed that Allah promises an increase in blessings to all His creations that offer gratitude, said that Muslims should do more of thanksgiving than requests.

The cleric called on the alumni of the school to use their positions for the development of the school’s projects.

The national president of the association, Dr Abdullahi Ayinla, noted that the college was established on January 18, 1971 by Sheikh Muhammad Kamaldeen Habeebullahi before it was later taken over by the state government.

“There were few secondary schools then and most were owned by Christian missionaries. However, the founder of Ansarul Islam Secondary School made it available for both Muslims and Christians.

“We use the alumni association to gather ourselves together and improve the standard of the college in terms of physical structure and other things. We also use our association to reach out to the government,” he said.

The principal of the school, Alhaja Funmilayo Abdulrahman, prayed God to continue to elevate the association and solicited the support of all.

The first head girl of the school, Hajiya Memunat Abdullahi, called on the government to come to the aid of the school in the area of infrastructural development.

