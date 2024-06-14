Ahead of the 2024 Eid-Kabir, the Delta State Police Command has deployed personnel across the state, especially on praying grounds, with the assurance of a hitch-free celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, on Friday.

He quoted CP Olufemi Abaniwonda as warning miscreants, “Whoever engages in any mischievous act will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, has assured all Muslim faithful in the state of the provision of adequate security and free flow of traffic in the state in view of the forthcoming Eid-Kabir celebration.

“The CP has ordered a massive deployment of personnel across the state to provide adequate security at all Muslim prayer grounds and strategic locations in the state.

“The CP also directed all DPOS to intensify raids of criminal hideouts and black spots within their areas of responsibility.

“The CP directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Operations Officers to employ all means of ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquilly during and after the celebration.

“Undercover Police operatives have also been deployed to monitor and report any suspicious activities to the command. To this end, the CP warns that anyone who engages in any mischievous act will be dealt with in accordance with the law. The Commissioner of Police, on behalf of officers and men of the Command, wishes all Muslim faithful a hitch-free Eid-Kabir celebration,” the statement read in part.

