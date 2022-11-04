Kwara governor names skit-maker, ‘Cute’ Abiola special assistant

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
There Will Be No Room For Cabal In My Government — Atiku
WITH the general election just four months away, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that there would be no room for any cabal in his government if he is elected president…
Again, Emirates Suspends Flights To Nigeria
Indications just emerged that the United Arab Emirates-based airline, Emirates’ brought to pass its earlier threat to stop operations in Nigeria based on its funds trapped in the country…
Jigawa, Not Bayelsa, Worst Hit By Floods — FG
Contrary to perception in some quarters, Bayelsa State now reeling under floods is not among the 10 most affected states in the country…
APC To Flag Off Presidential Campaign In Jos
The city of Jos, capital of Plateau State, will host the flag-off rally of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign, according to a programme released by the Campaign Council. The rally will take off from November 15…
AMAA 2022: King Sunny Ade, P-Square Dazzle As Nigeria Leads With Eight Awards
The 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards held on Sunday, October 30, will remain memorable to attendees and winners as Nigerian films led with a total of eight awards…