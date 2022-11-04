Kwara governor names skit-maker, ‘Cute’ Abiola special assistant

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has appointed a skit-maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, popularly known as ‘Cute Abiola’, as Special Assistant on Creative Industries.

Cute Abiola, an indigene of Ilorin, is a household name in the fast-growing creative industry in Nigeria.

According to the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the appointment take immediate effect.

The governor also appointed Mr Jerry Kolo as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations.

Mr Kolo, an indigene of Patigi local government area of the state, was until his appointment the chairman of the Kwara North Development Council (KWANDCO).

AbdulRazaq also similarly named Ogundele Joseph Olabisi as Special Assistant on Community Engagement.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor said all the appointments take immediate effect.