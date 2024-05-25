Controller Adeyinka Adebayo Oyun, the head of the Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, has passed away.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Adegbulugbe Philip Olumide, announced his sudden death in a statement released on Saturday.

According to the statement, Controller Oyun passed away “suddenly” in the early hours of Saturday. He had been in the office until 6:00 pm on Friday.

“We regret to announce the sudden death of Controller Adeyinka Adebayo Oyun, who passed on to glory in the early hours of today, Saturday, May 25, 2024.

“Until his demise, he was the Controller of Correctional Service, Kwara State Command. AA Oyun was in the office until 6:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2024.

“His sudden death is a colossal loss to the entire staff of the command. He was an active, dedicated, committed, and a transparent leader.

“His burial arrangement will be announced later.”