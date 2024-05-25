Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Saturday, joined Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa as well as the Minister of State in the Ministry, Engr. Abdullahi T. Gwarzo to flag off the construction of 250 units of Renewed Hope houses in Gombe.

The Renewed Hope Housing Programme is an initiative of President Bola Tinubu’s administration which was launched earlier in February this year to bridgemakeousing gap and making home ownership accessible to average Nigerians.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after performing the groundbreaking ceremony, Inuwa Yahaya expressed his delight over the choice of Gombe State as one of the two states selected for the pilot programme in the North East sub-region.

The Governor assured of his government’s continued support for the Renewed Hope initiatives.

He said, “I am delighted to welcome the Hon Ministers of Housing and Urban Development to Gombe State for the groundbreaking ceremony of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Estate, where 250 affordable housing units will be constructed for the benefit of our people.

“I commend the Federal Government for selecting Gombe State as one of the two states for the pilot programme in the Northeast sub-region.

“Let me take this opportunity to inform the Ministers that my administration is fully committed to supporting the Renewed Hope Housing Programme. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of providing affordable housing to our citizens and addressing the housing deficit in Gombe.

“I pledge to offer any further support you may need to accomplish this project within the given time frame. I assure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the members of government of my continued support for the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa explained that the Renewed Hope houses are an initiative of the Federal Government targeted at addressing housing deficits in Nigeria and providing affordable houses to the citizens.

He disclosed that in the first phase of the project, the government aims to deliver 50,000 housing units across Nigeria, starting with two states from each geopolitical zone which Gombe and Yobe states have been selected in the North East sub-region with the project assured to be completed within the next three months.

According to him, “The Renewed Hope housing initiative presents a viable strategy to address Nigeria’s housing deficit. These projects, which we are launching across the country, focus on providing affordable housing solutions that cater to the needs of low-income earners. We want Nigerians to feel the impact of the Renewed Hope government in the housing sector.”

The Minister added; “We plan to deliver 50,000 housing units to Nigerians this year. For this phase, we are starting with two states in each sub-region, and Gombe and Yobe are fortunate to have been selected in the North East.

“The composition of this Renewed Hope Estate includes 50 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 150 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 units of 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, with a window for expansion as the financial conditions of the homeowners improve”.

The Minister further highlighted the various financing options available to prospective homeowners, such as single-digit mortgage loans with terms up to 30 years provided by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Rent-to-Own schemes, and Outright Purchase options.

Ahmed Dangiwa further conveyed the Federal Government’s appreciation to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for supporting the Renewed Hope Housing initiative, acknowledging his contributions by providing suitable land for the project.

In a related development, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya led the visiting Ministers to inspect the ongoing construction of 550 housing units at the Shongo Garden Layout, a project jointly developed by the Gombe State Government and the Family Homes Fund.

The Governor said that the project reflects his administration’s commitment to providing low-income earners with opportunities to own homes in the state, informing his guests that he has embraced the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the housing sector.

The Governor was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Luggerewo, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of Staff, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Kari, members of the State House of Assembly and those of the Executive Council, Local Government Council Chairmen, and Chairman of GROCOL/ MD Lubell Nigeria Limited, Arc. Yunusa Yakubu.

Others were former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Jamilu Ishiyaku Gwamna, the host Emir, Lamido Gona, Alh. Umar Abdulkadir Abdulsalam II, other Emirs as well as APC leadership and stakeholders.