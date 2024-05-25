The Kano council of Ulama, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the Kano State to avert the issue on Emirship caused confusion and violent

According to the group,the recent happenings in the Emirate if not carefully handled could escalate and degenerate into chaos.

The statement which was signed on Saturday by Shaykh Abdullahi Uwais and other Ulamas said that “Mr. President as the leader of the nation should not allow the contest for a royal stool to degenerate to violence”

Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria despite its political complexity.

ALSO READ:Emir Tussle: CISLAC calls for immediate action to preserve peace, stability

The Ulamas stated that “While it is the purview of the State House of Assembly to enact Laws for good governance, the State Government needs the cooperation and support of the Federal Government.”

The State Assembly amended the Kano State Emirates Law and the Governor assented.

However, the association added that “One person took the case to Court that the law violates his Fundamental Human Rights. He is entitled to his rights”

The State Governor also has responsibility as the Chief Executive of the State as the act in question has already been completed.

We are calling on Mr. President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve these issues amicably without use of any force and loss of lives.

Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, therefore we the undersigned call on both contending parties to use civil means in resolving their differences to allow peace to reign in the state

. As major stakeholders in the state, we want to assure Mr. President that we shall reach out to contenders.

The Ulamas that signed the statement are Shaykh Abdullahi, Uwais LimanciShaykh Ibrahim, KhalilShaykh Abdulwahab,and AbdallahShaykh Nasir AdamShaykh

Others that signed the statement are Aminu Ibrahim DaurawaShaykh,

Bashir Tijani UsmanShaykh Sukraij, SalghaKhalifah Tuhami Shaykh, AtikuDr. Bashir Aliyu UmarKhalifah and Hassan Shaykh Sani

While KafingaShaykh Abba Adam, KokiShaykh Ibrahim Shehu, MaihulaProfessor Muhammad, Babangida MuhammadShaykh, Jamil al QadiriShaykh Ali and Abdulkadir Abdulkadir

Also Dr. Abdulmutallib Ahmad, MuhammadDr. Khidir Bashir and AbdulhamidShaykh Aminu Ada, equally signed the statement