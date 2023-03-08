Biola Azeez, Ilorin

Leaders of Christian community in Kwara state have said that Christians in the state will vote for Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in Saturday’s election as a reward for his humility, hard work, and empathy.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Government House Ilorin, the leaders of the Christian community, led by a former state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Professor Timothy Opoola, who is also the state coordinator of God’s Project for Kwara State Forum, said that many lies had been peddled against the governor in the past by some members of opposition political parties in the state for political gains.

Professor Opoola said that the forum had discovered through its enlightenment programme that the issues of hijab in the state was a result of the Education Law of 2006.

He also said that it would be against public interest not to re-elect a man who he said had been “very kind, tolerant, and empathetic to every segment of the state, including Christians”.

The leaders of the Christian community in the state urged all Christians in the state to come out in large number to re-elect Governor Abdulrazaq for the progress of the state.

The people, who appreciated the sense of belonging that the governor had accorded every community in the state, commended his mature handling of sensitive issues of public interest.

The Church leaders also commended the hand of friendship that the governor extended to every segment of the state as well as his investments in education, healthcare, water, and his appointments into government offices which they said have been largely fair.

The courtesy visit was attended by prominent Christian leaders, heads of denominations across the state, a former Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Kwara State Chapter and current Chairman of the Christian Pilgrims Board, Professor Timothy Opoola,

Bishop STG Adewole, Chairman Kwara CAN, Chairman of APC in the state Prince Sunday Fagbemi, and Director General of the APC Campaign Council, Alhaji Yahya Seriki.

Also in attendance were various heads of denominations in the state, including Bishop of Anglican in Ekiti LG, Bishop Ogunyemi; Bishop (Dr.) S.O. Akanbi (Bishop of Anglican, Offa); Bishop Shobanke from Omu-aran; Chairman ECWA Ilorin DDC, Rev. Dr. Owoeye, Rev. Dr. Omotosho, Chairman Fate-Tanke DCC, VMSE James Adeoye Governor of Celestial Churches in Kwara State, representative of Pastor Isaac Omolehin of Word Assembly, Rev. Dr. J. O. Agbenike of PFN, Rev. Akerele of RCCG, Primate Olobatoke, Chairman OAIC Block of CAN North Central, leader of C&S Movement and former SSG in the state, Senior Apostle Oyeyipo; Rev. (Dr.) Amos Ajiboye (Bishop of Methodists); representative of Bishop Igbomina West Ven. Esan; Bishop Anjuwon Israel, Bishop of St. John African Churches Kwara State, Special Assistant to the Governor on Christian Matters, Rev. Akangbe, one of the leaders of the God’s project for Kwara State, Prophet Ogunbiyi; as well as Rev. Dr. Adeboye, Chairman Kwara State Christians Consultative Forum (KCCF), among many others.

The meeting also featured the God’s Project coordinators from Ifelodun (Rev. Dr. Ezekiel Olanrewaju); Irepodun (Pastor Stephen Odukanmi); among several other leaders and Coordinators of God’s Project for Kwara State of other Local governments and Chapters.