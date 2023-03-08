Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, in the just concluded presidential election has said he would not be able to join the state governors’ campaign for the candidates as earlier scheduled.

He blamed his absence in the participation on their campaigns to the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the (LP) inspect the election materials of the February 25 presidential election and the Bi-mordal Voters Verification System (BVAS).

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle the former Anambra state Governor said: “I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today.

“Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.

“However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few. It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion.”

Obi also said that: “I remain committed and will give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate. A new Nigeria is possible!

He called on all Obidients to remain law abiding as they go about their legal duties stressing that “As we go about seeking redress for our stolen mandate, I plead with OBIdients to respect the sanctity of the Court premises and give our legal team the space and peaceful environment to carry out their duties.

He further said: “The Court Premises is not and should not be turned into a rally ground. I urge the Obidients to go about their businesses peacefully.”