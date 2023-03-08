By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has cancelled his campaign trips to attend court proceedings with his lawyers.

Obi made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said, “I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today.

“Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.

“However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the court today with our lawyers.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates.”

