2023 Presidency: NCP fuses into LP, endorses Peter Obi

“Peter Obi has all it takes to earn the trust and confidence of our party”

National Conscience Party (NCP) has endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as its preferred candidate in the February 2023 presidential polls.

The party said in Enugu, weekend, that it took the decision to endorse Obi because of his capacity to Nigeria to the promised land.

Declaring support for Obi, NCP National Chairman, Dr Tanko Yinusa, promised to mobilise all their members and supporters nationwide to vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

On reason for collapsing their structure for LP, Tanko said “we both share the same philosophy and manifesto” adding that “Peter Obi has all it takes to earn the trust and confidence of our party”.

The endorsement comes a few weeks after Nigeria Presidential Project (NPP) 2023 also declared its support for the LP flag-bearer, among several other eminent Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

NCP was formed in 1994 but was prevented from standing in elections until 2003 when it won a legal battle to be able to do so. In the presidential election of that year the party’s candidate, Gani Fawehinmi, came fifth, polling 161,333 votes or 0.41% of the popular vote.

