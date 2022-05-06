Kuwait donates food items to underprivileged Kwara Muslims

THE State of Kuwait has felicitated Muslims in Nigeria over the successful completion of the 2022 Ramadan fast and extended the gesture of food distribution to the underprivileged as part of its charitable and humanitarian programme for the holy month.

This was contained in a statement by the chairman of Darul-Kitab Wa Sunnah Society in Nigeria, Sheikh AbdulKadir Salman, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Nigeria, as directed by Ambassador Abdulaziz AlBisher, executed the distribution of Ramadan foodstuff (baskets) for the year 2022/1443, in conjunction with Darul-Kitab Wa Sunnah of Nigeria.

The statement also said that the charity was financed by Kuwait Awqaf Public Foundation to alleviate the sufferings of the poor and the needy in the society.

It said that no fewer than 721 people comprising needy and poor families, orphanages and elderly people’s homes benefitted from the gesture.

Sheikh Salman disclosed that the distribution of the foodstuffs took place in different locations across Kwara State.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kuwait donates food items Kuwait donates food items

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kuwait donates food items Kuwait donates food items