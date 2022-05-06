2023: Imams warn politicians against disrupting Nigeria’s peace, security

THE League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State has appealed to politicians to shun all acts that are capable of disrupting the peace and security of Nigeria as the 2023 general elections draw near.

The league urged those seeking elective offices to participate in the election processes according to the guidelines.

The president of the league, Sheikh Sikirullahi Babalola, made the appeal in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Sheikh Tajudeen Mustapha, to commemorate the end of this year’s Ramadan fast.

Babalola also urged Nigerians to sustain the fear of Allah which they exhibited during the fasting period.

The statement reads in part: “It is our prayer that Allah will accept all the efforts during the holy month as acts of worship, reward us abundantly and grant us long lives with good health to witness numerous more of His rahmah.

“This year’s Ramadan is a very important one to Nigerians as it precedes the 2023 general elections.





“All Muslims are therefore implored to use the opportunity of the holy month to pray for peace and stability in our dear country, Nigeria.

“In the same vein, we urge all Nigerians to return to Allah in the search for leadership at the various levels as the previous trust in the ability and promises of humans had not brought the much desired succour.

“We urge politicians and all seekers of positions of authority to fear Allah and remember the day they would return to Allah, the Creator of all with nothing but records of their actions and deeds.

“They should participate in the processes of electioneering according to the guidelines; avoid actions that could compromise the peace and security of the people during the processes while they remain sincere in their dealings when they get to power in order to avoid the wrath of Allah.

“The electorate should participate actively in the process by first getting their permanent voter’s card (PVCs) ready to freely vote for the candidates of their choice without any compromise or sentiment.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Imams warn politicians Imams warn politicians

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Imams warn politicians Imams warn politicians