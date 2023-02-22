By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The cerebral filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has announced the making of the movie ‘Anikulapo’ into series.

The movie which came tops in the first week of release according to Netflix ranking

The award winning filmmaker, made this known today in an Instagram post that, “ANIKULAPO… The story has just begun”.

Watch video:

Tribune Online recalled that the filmmaker in an interview said Netflix, a global streaming platform, wants him to produce a series from Anikulapo.

Anikulapo’, set in the 17th century ancient Oyo kingdom, premiered on Netflix on September 30, 2022 and a week after its premiere, became the most-watched non-English film on Netflix.

“I’ve been working on Aníkúlápó for six years. Originally, I wanted to make a series, but I shopped it and kept telling people that this movie would be bigger than Game of Thrones,” Afolayan said.