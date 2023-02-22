By: Adamu Amadu, Dutse

THE member representing Babura/Garki federal constituency in Jigawa state, Honourable Musa Muhammed Adamu Fagengawo has resigned his membership from ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Also Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar Special Adviser on Affrostration, Honorable Bala Sule Kila dumped the ruling APC to PDP.

The member the disclosure in a letter personally signed and sent to the APC chairman of the Kore ward in Garki local government area in the state and obtain a copy by Tribune Online in JIgawa state.

Honourable Musa Muhammed said his decision followed the series conflicts happening at all stages of the party (APC).

According to him “I write to notify I resigned my membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from 21st of February 2023″. This neccessitate due to the series conflicts happening at all stages of party”.

He added that “meanwhile I thank the party for giving me opportunity for contes on it’s platform”.

The serving member house of representatives also announced his decamping in to opposition People Democratic Party (PDP).

Briefing newsmen shortly after being recieved by the PDP executives at the residence of the party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Dutse the state capital, said the decision followed a wider consultation with constituents on a plan to quit the ruling All Progressive Party APC and join the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Hon. Musa added that he joined the force with the PDP gubernatorial candidate Mustapha Sule Lamido to ensure the victory of the party come to the 2023 general elections.

"I am here because I want to help a friend, we attended the same university, I am here to help the party win the election".





The special adviser in a letter addressed to the governor of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar through the secretary to the state government resigned his appointment from the position of special adviser.

Honourable Musa Muhammed Adamu Fagengawo is the member representing the constituency of governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of the state.

The ruling APC is recently lossing high profile politicians in the state to the major opposition political party PDP.