Kumpital, a digital media outlet hailing from Guinea, finds its name rooted in the Fulfulde language, translating to “Information.” Founded by Ahmadou Diallo in June 2018, a young Guinean based in France, Kumpital distinguishes itself through its unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive coverage of Guinean news, encompassing politics, culture, sports, social issues, and more.

Central to its social mission, Kumpital aims to bridge the information gap, ensuring that news reaches rural communities often facing limited access to information. Leveraging video clips, the media predominantly operates on social media platforms, notably Facebook, where its page boasts nearly 2 million followers.

The impact of Kumpital extends beyond subscriber numbers, evident in its dedication to making information accessible to all, especially those in remote regions. Kumpital’s Facebook page serves as a vibrant space for community interaction, facilitating the exchange of meaningful stories and fostering discussions.

Embark on a journey through Kumpital’s Facebook page to witness its impact. As a significant player in digital information in Guinea, Kumpital diligently works towards promoting inclusivity and diversifying media coverage, thereby emerging as a catalyst for empowerment in Guinean communities.

