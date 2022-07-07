Kuje prison attack: Wadume, kidnap kingpin, among escaped inmates

A notorious kidnapper and gunrunner, Hamisu Wadume, has been identified as one of the inmates who escaped following the Tuesday night attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, by terrorists.

Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) had claimed responsibility for the attack, which the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, confirmed that all Boko Haram members in incarceration escaped.

It was gathered on Thursday that Wadume, who was remanded in custody at Kuje Custodial facility, for armed robbery, kidnaping and gunrunning after his arrest by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has not been seen since after the attack.

Although the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service had reported that over 400 of the escaped inmates have been recaptured, but Wadume, who is said to be in custody in Kuje Correctional facility since 2020, was not among the fleeing inmates recaptured by the security agencies.

Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Umar Abubakar, could not immediately confirm the escape of Wadume but insider sources said the suspect had not been seen in the facility since the Tuesday attack.

There were, however, reports that some high-profile criminals including members of Boko Haram sect, took advantage of the attack to escape from the facility.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Arẹgbẹsọla, on Thursday said security personnel are combing the whole area, up to a distance of 100-kilometre radius, looking for them and that all checkpoints nationwide have been put on alert.

Recall that Wadume, was arrested by IRT operatives in Taraba for terrorizing people of the state with his criminal activities. But the IRT operatives came under heavy firing by soldiers of 93 Battalion, Takum, in Taraba State, killing three police officers and one civilian staff in the process.