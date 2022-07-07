USAID-HMW donates 210 learning items, others to two Bauchi health institutions

Determined to create a conducive learning process to help the students, 210 classroom items have been donated to the Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Science, Bauchi by USAID-Nigeria Health Management Work (HMW) Activity.

The disclosure was by Mr Robert Bature, USAID -HMW State Coordinator while handing over the items to the College in Bauchi noting that it was in its bid to contribute to the learning process of the health training institution.

The skill laboratory equipment was also handed over to Bill and Melinda Gates College of Health Technology, Ningi including; Adult Skull, Adult Weighing Scale, Doll and Pelvis stretcher among others.

Robert Bature said that USAID-HMW has the mandate to strengthen the Health Care system for improving skilled human resources.

“The health workforce is key in a stride to improve on the state health indices. The items will contribute to the quality of training of the workforce and subsequent redeployment to health facilities,” he said.

According to him, USAID-HMW has supported Aliko Dangote College of Nursing sciences to develop a five years strategic plan.

The Coordinator appreciated the Bauchi State government for their commitment to the health sector and for providing an enabling environment to the development partners.

While receiving the items on behalf of the Bauchi State government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Ali Babayo disclosed that renovations of classrooms were also conducted in the duo health institutions to ensure quality learning process.

Ali Babayo then charged the leadership of the benefitting institutions to ensure judicious use of all the items.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.USAID-HMW donates 210 learning items, others to two Bauchi health institutions





USAID-HMW donates 210 learning items, others to two Bauchi health institutions