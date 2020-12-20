Krizbeatz working on Amapiano EP –Ameen

Still basking in the success of his sophomore album, African Time, famous music producer and performer, Krizbeatz, is already putting finishing touches to another project, a new EP.

The new project, according to Oyin Ameen, music executive and talent manager, has been entitled, Amapiano following the success of the sound across the African continent.

Krizbeatz is not new to making songs that would be accepted by many music lovers as he has produced hit songs for top music acts such Tekno, Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz, Yemi Alade, among others.

The Amapiano EP is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2021. The project is packed with exciting content from the quality of the music to the lineup of artistes. Ameen, is the inspiration behind the sound called ADM, an acronym for Afro Dance Music.

The new EP will feature artistes such as Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda and Tekno will be heard on the EP.

Considering the track record of Krizbeatz with culture-shaping sounds, Ameen said the expectation from the EP is high and was certain that Krizbeatz would live up to the hype.

“We understand that the expectation is high but we will live up to it. In the weeks leading to the release of the project, he would be sharing bits off the project to meet the anticipation from fans.”

Krizbeatz’s song, Toe Toe, which featured Tekno, was released as a single off the EP in August. It has since grown into an anthem in clubs. The success of the song has brought gigs from around the country in the direction of the producer.

