The Kogi State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye has promised to liberate the state from the yoke of Governor Yahaya Bello and All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made this known shortly after he was declared winner of the governorship primary which took place in Lokoja.

In his words, “Coming on the heels of the democratic sacrilege committed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State about 48 hours ago, and the electoral revulsion belching out of Adamawa State, it is soul lifting to have the PDP demonstrate to the world that Nigeria is not the jungle that the APC paints it in the recently conducted elections over the last 50 days

“I thank the leaders of our Party at the National, State, Local and ward levels, my dear brothers who advanced the cause of democracy in this contest and our numerous supporters who ensured that peace reigned , decorum prevailed, and conflicts contained all through the process

“As I savour this moment in humility,I return again to the Scriptures. I recall the task and support that God gave to Moses to lead the people of Israel out of bandage to freedom

“By the grace of God, our state will be liberated from the yoke of Yahaya Bello and APC. I also found a correlation between the new responsibility that God is placing on me and the responsibility that he gave to Gideon, who though felt unworthy was qualified by God to deliver his people from the Gibeonites who had plundered their land and eaten their harvest. This shall be our experience in Kogi State. Furthermore, I think of Jephthah, who was despised and was called unserious. God has just proved that He takes my matter very seriously

“The outcome of today’s election is not traceable to the strength of anyone in our state. It is a collective victory; the manifestation of a new spirit and purposeful coalition of all peoples across our beloved state,” he said.