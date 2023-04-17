The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has elected Musa Mubarak in the Kogi governorship primary election conducted in Lokoja.

Mubarak scored a total of 607 votes to defeat his closest rival, Pastor Felix Oni, who scored 44 votes, while Hassan Bawa scored 3 votes.

Three aspirants, Sen Abdulrahman Abubakar, Alhaji. Aliyu Ali and Mr Kamaldeen Yakubu, stepped down from the race to support Mubarak.

The election which was free, fair and transparent was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from Abuja.

The security agents were also on ground to maintain law and order.

The Committee Chairman for NNPP Primary governorship election, Comrade Henry Francis, who announced the results, said a total of 717 delegates were to vote by virues of the party’s constitution from the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

”Havimg scored the highest lawful votes of 607, I, Hon. Henry Frances Folaranmi, declared Alhaji Musa Mubarak as the duly elected winner of 2023 Kog NNPP Governorship Primary Election,.

”Alhaji Musa Mubarak is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” Francis said.

The Chairman of Kogi NNPP, Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar, congratulated Mubarak and the entire NNPP family in Kogi for the successful and hitch free primaries, describing it “”as a day of history’ and well deserved”.

He described Mubarak as a great humanitarian and Philanthropist that would turn the fortunes of Kogi around for the betterment of the people.

“As from today, we shall expect a new dawn of political activities in Kogi, because the two leading political parties had failed Nigerians.





”This is the only governorship primary election that was free, fair, transparent and credible. Today is a new beginning for the people of Kogi both home and in diaspora,” Abubakar said.

In his acceptance spoeach, Mubarak commended other aspirants for their sportsmanship, and promised to make the State proud.

”I have emerged as the governorship flag bearer of NNPP in Kogi; and by the grace of God, I am going to emerge as the Governor of Kogi,” Mubarak said.