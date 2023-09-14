No fewer than twenty people have died and 36 have been injured in two separate motor accidents involving Toyota Hiace buses in Kogi State in the last two weeks.

The Kogi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Corps Commander Samuel Oyedeji, discussed this on Thursday, stressing that the fatalities were from three separate accidents.

He described the fatalities within just two weeks as very worrisome and unfortunate, considering the efforts of the corps to reduce road crashes on highways.

The sector commander explained that the most worrisome was the accident of Sept. 3 that left 12 dead and six injured when an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus collided with a Howo Sono Truck along the Obajana-Lokoja road.

“The dead victims were given mass burial at the Central Mosque Obajana, while the injured were taken to First Nation Orthopaedic Hospital Zariagi for medical attention.

“The property of the victims and the vehicle are in custody of the police (MTD) at Obajana Police Division.

“On September 10, we had a lone accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus, which left five people dead and 15 injured at Zango, close to Chukwumereje Roundabout within Lokoja metropolis.

“Just on Sept. 13, three people lost their lives again while 15 were injured at Omoko village along the Abujai-Lokoja road, where another Toyota Hiace bus lost control and crashed at around 10:30 a.m.,” he said.

The FRSC Commander said that joint rescue patrol teams of Abaji, Zebra 16 Abaji, and Zebra 13 Gegu were at Wednesday’s accident scene and rescued the 15 injured victims.

According to him, the injured were rushed to General Hospital, Abaji and Ayaura Comprehensive Hospital, Abaji.

He said that the three corpses were deposited at the mortuary of Abaji General Hospital.





Oyedeji, who attributed the causes of the accidents to speeding, overloading, and poor vehicle maintenance culture among motorists, called for caution to stop the carnage and save the lives of innocent citizens.

He further advised motorists to stop nighttime journeys and ensure strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes on highways.

