Kogi repatriates 78 destitute back to five northern states

SEVENTY- eight destitute, mainly beggars and mentally ill persons have been repatriated back to five northern states in the country where they came from by the Kogi state government.

The destitute were repatriated to Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and the Zamfara States according to the Kogi state government.

Addressing journalist on Tuesday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Hajiya Fatima Kabir Buba said they were evacuated from different parts of Lokoja metropolis which include old market, Zango, Ganaja village, and Obasanjo square.

The Commissioner noted that the evacuation of this set of people was not done to discriminate them but to rid the street of beggars roaming the state capital.

She assured that the state government under the leadership of His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello will not relent in its effort in getting beggars off the street.

” The state government made adequate arrangements to ensure that they are transported to their respective location with utmost respect and dignity. Before the government transported them back to their home states and Local Government of origin with six buses, we took them first to the Ministry rehabilitation centre, fed them and provided all the basic needs that will enable will them start a normal life like every other in the country.

“This government is committed to cater to every citizen even though you are not from Kogi State. This action of ours should not be misconstrued. The government under the leadership of Alhaji Yahaya Bello remains committed to providing for the less privilege without any form of discrimination in the state” she stated.

Hajiya Fatima commended the Governor of the state his Excellency Alhaji Adoza Yahaya Bello and the first lady her Excellency Hajiya Rashida Bello for their immense support throughout the exercise.

It was however gathered that those in the entourage of the Kogi State of Ministry of Women Affair who monitored the evacuation exercise includes the acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr Akele Joseph, Director Rehabilitation Mrs Adegbola E.F, and the Director Social Welfare Mallam Usman Suleiman.

