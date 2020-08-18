Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences Court in Ikeja has fixed September 25 to rule on a “No Case Submission” application argued before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and one Mrs Floriana De-Stefani who was charged for an alleged forgery.

At the resumption of the trial, Mrs Floriana De-Stefani through her lawyer, Dr Olisa Agbakogba asked the court to quash the forgery charges against her.

Dr Agbakogba noted that there is no evidence against his client.

However, EFCC Counsel, Mr Ahmed Yerima urged the court to discountenance the argument of the defence counsel as it lacks merits.

Mrs Floriana De-Stefani was arraigned before the court on a seven-count charge of an alleged forgery of “Deed of Assignments” of Waterside Properties Limited for the purpose of converting a building to her personal property.

The Charge reads “That you Floriana De-Stefani sometime In 2015, within the Ikeja judicial Division of this Honourable court, dishonestly converted for your own use property known and situated at No.14A/B Warring Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, a property of Waterside Properties Limited.

Count Two “That you Floriana De-Stefani sometime in the year 2015 in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable Court with dishonest intention forged document titled “DEED OF ASSIGNMENT” DATED 1983, ALLEGEDLY PREPARED BY Rosamond O. Bakare: purported to have been entered between Mr E.A. Lowo on behalf of Waterside Properties Limited, on the first part and late Lucas Signorelli and Mrs Floriana De-Stefani, on the second part.

Count Three “That you Floriana De-Stefani sometime in the year 2015 in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable Court with dishonest intention forged document titled “EXTRACT FROM THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF WATERSIDE PROPERTIES LIMITED DATED 17th of JUNE, 1983; purported to have been made in preparation for the dissolution of Waterside Properties Limited”

